Heidi Klum marks son Henry's milestone with special photo The star took to social media

Heidi Klum took to social media with a sweet photo as her seventeen-year-old son Henry, as he reached a major milestone.

MORE: Heidi Klum's daughter Leni has heartwarming reunion with dad Seal at US Open

The model, 49, who shares the teen with her ex-husband Seal, posted the photo on her Instagram feed which showed her holding hands with who appeared to be her husband Tom Kaulitz.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Heidi Klum lounges in a pastel pink bikini

Captioning the snap, she penned: "Parents teacher night COLLEGE ROUND 2." Henry will soon be following in his sister Leni's footsteps who has just jetted off to college at her chosen school in New York.

READ: Heidi Klum admits she's struggling to deal with daughter Leni leaving home for college

SEE: Heidi Klum steals the show on AGT after daughter Leni's send off

This isn't the only fabulous milestone Henry has reached recently as he turned seventeen last month.

The star shared the update on social media

Neither Heidi nor Seal often share photos of their offspring, making the snapshots they do post, all that more special.

On Henry's last birthday, the AGT judge shared a close-up her son sporting braces and smiling as she hugged him on his big day, but she soon removed it from her social media.

Judging from other rare pictures she's added to Instagram, it appears he's got his dad's genes and is the spitting image of his famous father, standing tall and with a muscular frame.

On a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Heidi opened up about how challenging she's finding it watching her children growing up.

The star rarely shares updates of her children

The star discussed her eldest, Leni, moving away and went on to talk about how she's coping with her other three children getting older too. She said the whole process is "hard," and it never really lets up.

"First they have a car and they drive, and that's hard. Then they move across the country, and that’s harder. I'm like non-stop scared."

Leni is at college in New York

Taking the conversation back to Leni, James asked how often Heidi calls her and she responded: "This weekend, I called every two hours and I'm like, why don't you just call me back, you know?"

She continued: "Now I want the number of the roommate, so I can bug the roommate if she doesn’t pick up. And then I’m going to get the number from the neighbor so I can call them."

Heidi and Seal divorced in 2014 but continue to co-parent their children.

Read more HELLO! US stories here