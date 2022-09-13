Heidi Klum teases epic Halloween costume with 'most unexpected' reveal The AGT star raised a lot of questions

Heidi Klum is famous for going all out when it comes to her Halloween costumes - and this year is no different.

The America's Got Talent judge has been planning her spooky get-up for months and has now revealed some "most unexpected" details.

Talking to the Daily Mail at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards, Heidi said: "I wrack my brain about my Halloween costume every time because I don't want to do things that are possibly expected.

"I think what I'm doing this year is one of the most unexpected... not something anyone would think of. People are going to be left saying "Whattttt?"'

While she didn't reveal the theme of this year's outfit, the mom-of-four did admit that it isn't going to be very comfortable: "I'm going to be very claustrophobic in my outfit," Heidi confirmed.

It'll be an extra special party this year as she's had to cancel the spooky annual event for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heidi began preparing for Halloween in June when she gave a sneak peek at her costume

Her fans have begun speculating what she could possibly be dressed as and her latest comments have struck up a conversation on social media.

Heidi began the Halloween costume process back in June and it's unlikely she'll disappoint.

In the past, she's dressed as Princess Shrek, an elderly lady, a flesh-eating alien, Michael Jackson's Thriller, and so many more.

Heidi previously dressed as Princess Shrek for Halloween

Heidi is currently a judge on America's Got Talent and regularly wows the audience and her fellow judges with her appearance on the panel.

Her fellow judge, Sofia Vergara, recently opened up about working with Heidi during an appearance on Howie Mandel's podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff.

While talking about feelings of security among the group, they both asserted that Heidi was "super secure, being a supermodel".

Heidi and Sofia have a great time judging on America's Got Talent

Sofia continued: "I feel like I'm secure. But imagine, being 50 and sitting next to a supermodel," talking about inherent comparisons between the two and how she had internalized some of them.

Howie brought up a particular incident in which he found the two ladies screaming, with Sofia adding that she was the one doing it.

"I screamed at her because why am I at 50 competing with this? It's not fair," clarifying that the situation was regarding Heidi wearing heels.

They joked about how "super tall" Heidi, should hang up her heels to stop making Sofia look short.

All joking aside though, Sofia admitted she adores working with Heidi.

"I love having fun with her because I love her," she said. "And she's so stunning, I love her getting dressed to the nines every time."

