Heidi Klum steals the show on AGT after daughter Leni's send off

Heidi Klum is once again at the top of her style game on America's Got Talent, and she brought out one of her most glamorous looks for the latest episode.

The supermodel clearly turned a few heads when she showed up in a fantastic black Dolce & Gabbana gown with crystal details and slicked back hair.

Featuring a deeply plunging neckline that showed off some décolletage with criss-cross detailing and a high slit with ruched fabric, it couldn't have been a stronger note for the live shows.

Heidi shared glimpses of her look on social media prior to the episode's debut, and quickly racked up a strong amount of likes and comments.

"YEEEES," the AGT official account commented, with several fans simply writing: "Beautiful," and one saying: "I love her positive vibes, energy, and clean fun!! She is so adorable!"

However, the episode marks an emotional once for Heidi, as it is her first since announcing that she was officially seeing off her daughter Leni Klum.

Heidi stunned once again in Dolce & Gabbana

The rising model is heading off to New York for university, and the German supermodel paid tribute to her alongside a throwback from the Victoria's Secret runway while she was pregnant with Leni.

"Today is your big move to head off to college…," she emotionally wrote. "Seems like only yesterday that this photo was taken when I was four months pregnant with you safe and sound in my belly.

"Sometimes I wish I could always have you that close but I know it's now time for you to go spread your wings and fly. Take flight, be safe and shine bright my @leniklum."

Heidi admitted earlier that while she is thrilled about the 18-year-old's exciting new adventure, her "heart will be sad" without her daughter at home.

The supermodel's daughter is heading off to college

"I am [so proud]," she told ET Online. "You know, she has her head screwed on right. Right now, college is on top of the list. It's not modeling and she's really excited for that next chapter in her life."

