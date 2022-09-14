Heidi Klum pays tribute to photographer Roxanne Lowit after learning of her death The star took to Instagram with a sad message

Heidi Klum has delivered the unfortunate news of her photographer's death to her fans, just hours before America’s Got Talent’s season 17 results were set to be finalized.

On September 14, 2022, AGT judge Heidi Klum announced the death of her friend and photographer Roxanne Lowit.

“It was an honor to work with @roxannelowit so many times - she was a true professional with an amazing eye. Sending my love to her family and friends may she Rest In Peace," Heidi wrote to her 9.8 million fans.

Roxanne’s legacy will be remembered by many as she regularly shot photography for magazines like Glamour, Vogue, Elle, and even the New York Times.

In addition to shooting for major magazines, Lowit also shot for iconic fashion brands such as Vivienne Westwood and Kate Spade.

Prayers for Lowit’s family flooded social media Tuesday, eventually catching Klum's attention.

Heidi paid tribute to her friend and photographer who died

The news comes just after Heidi and her daughter, Leni Klum, were seen stepping out in matching leather outfits for Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary Celebration x Harper's Bazaar Icons event last Friday.

The pair sat together at the Daily Front Row Awards, where other celebs such as Katie Couric and Gigi Hadid were in attendance.

The German-American mom admits that she has recently been having problems with her daughter, saying that “she just moved in, and I call her. Normally she picks up, but then three, four hours I don't hear anything,” while on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Heidi shared the news ahead of the AGT final

"And already, my head is going 'Where is she? What is she doing? Why is she not answering?' Already the worrying is starting," Klum added.

Klum is set to appear on tonight’s live segment of AGT for the season 17 final vote count.

