Al Roker celebrates as son Nick returns home to New York Nick left for college in August

Al Roker had a reason to celebrate this weekend as his son Nick returned home to New York from college.

"Nick is home for the long #indigenouspeoplesday weekend and Pepper is happy to see him," Al captioned the picture, showing their pet dog Pepper standing next to Nick as he gives her tickles.

Fans were eager to hear how Nick was transitioning to college life, with one writing how "grown up" Nick looked already and another sharing how "happy" they were to see Nick and Pepper together.

Al is incredibly proud of Nick and shared the moment in 2021 his son found out he had been accepted to college. The 30-second clip showed Nick wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with a vaccinated sign, smiling and admitting he was excited at the news as his mom hugged him and dad congratulated him too.

The news was made even more special since Nick, who is the youngest of Al's three children, is "somewhere on the (autism) spectrum and maybe obsessive-compulsive," the TV star previously told Guideposts magazine.

At the time Al added: "But those labels can be frustrating; they don't begin to describe who Nick really is."

Nick shared this sweet picture with fans

Al and wife Deborah Roberts have been to visit Nick on campus, sharing pictures with fans earlier in September - and it was quite the revelation for the two to see their son, as photos from their reunion showed that Nick had grown a beard.

The proud parents shared many photos from their visit, and they all looked as joyful as could be as they celebrated how the 19-year-old had been thriving while away from home.

"It was soooo good getting to see our Nick on campus for #familyweekend and see him with his pals," Al wrote alongside a pair of photos he shared on social media.