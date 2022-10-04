Al Roker congratulates his wife Deborah Roberts over big career news The update comes in the wake of his recovery

At last some good news! Al Roker and his beloved wife, Deborah Roberts, have a big reason to celebrate and it couldn't come at a more welcomed time.

The Today show weatherman has been recovering from COVID-19 after his 30 September diagnosis, and this news put a pep in his step.

MORE: Al Roker tests positive for COVID-19 as wife shares update on his health

Taking to Instagram, Al proudly revealed his journalist wife has made a leap in her career.

Alongside a photo of her, he wrote: "The head of @abcnews @newsmom8 just made this #official. Congratulations @debrobertsabc."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Al Roker's rise to fame

The message from the network confirmed her new role as it read: "I am excited to share that Deborah Roberts will begin an expanded role as a contributing anchor for '20/20' in addition to her current position as senior national affairs correspondent for 'Nightline,' 'Good Morning America' and 'World News Tonight' with David Muir."

Fans were thrilled and commented: "Wow, bravo," and, "Congratulations, what a power couple".

MORE: Al Roker and wife in disbelief over their son Nick

MORE: All we know about Al Roker's break from Today

It's wonderful news for the pair who hit the challenge of COVID once more recently. The star announced that he had tested positive, taking to Instagram to explain why he had not been a part of the Today coverage on hurricane Ian.

Al is incredibly proud of his wife

He maintained that he barely felt symptoms, and that he had gotten his booster just a week prior.

It wasn't long until he was on the mend, though. Al took to Instagram once more to reveal the good news of his negative results, sharing a picture of his test resting on a coffee mug.

MORE: Al Roker's wife wishes for 'healthy moments' in reflective message

MORE: Al Roker and his family's difficult week revealed after tragic death

"Nice way to start the week with a negative test," he said. The star added: "And yes, got it even though boosted. And YES! A day of a runny nose and a cough and that was it. SCIENCE!!"

Deborah will be supported by her family in the new role

In his initial post detailing his diagnosis and symptoms, he said: "I just wanted to let you know what you might have heard on the Today Show this morning, the reason I haven't been part of the hurricane Ian coverage, I tested positive for Covid."

In a later post some days after he initially revealed his diagnosis, his wife updated fans on how he was doing, saying that they were distancing within their home, and that though him testing positive was very surprising to them, he was doing well.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.