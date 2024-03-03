Inside Maya Jama, Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue's night out at Warner Music's star-studded BRITs afterparty

This year's Brit Awards have officially wrapped, and we got to see some of our favourite stars pull out their best evening looks, accept well-deserved awards, and even behind-the-scenes intel at one of the biggest afterparties of the night.

London's Nomad Hotel was host to Warner Music's star-studded bash, attended by the likes of Dua Lipa, Maya Jama and Kylie Minogue, the newest recipient of the Global Icon award – and wow, did she look incredible?!

The night drew stars across the entertainment industry, including actors, comedians and Warner Music chart-toppers. See who made it at the party…

Maya Jama © Getty Fresh from presenting the awards, the TV presenter was preened to perfection in a sizzling sheer dress. On arrival, Maya was greeted by showstopping production including a six-metre tall inflatable party monster suspended over the venue's dancefloors, party-monster-inspired carpet and a spectacular colour block-themed photobooth.



Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue © Getty The two award-winning pop stars stopped and posed together for photos, and enjoyed cocktails by Ciroc Vodka specially named after the label's nominees and included a Houdini Martini (inspired by Dua Lip).



Billie Piper © HELLO! Billie Piper looked sensational in a black co-ord, consisting of a shiny blazer and skirt. The 41-year-old opted for a rare night out as she told HELLO! about her plans for Mother's Day next week. "I like to spend the day at home with my children, in bed and hoping someone will make me breakfast," she divulged.



Clara Amfo © Darren Fletcher,HELLO! The Radio 1 star shimmied in a stunning gold dress as she posed for photos before watching performances from two award nominees - Jacob Lusk (Gabriels) and Kenya Grace.



Laura Whitmore © HELLO!

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner © HELLO! New parents Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner made a fashionable entrance to the bash.



Charli XCX © HELLO! Charli XCX smouldered in a slinky burnt red number.



Green Day © HELLO! Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Tré Cool partied the night away.

Emily Carey © HELLO! House of Dragon actress Emily Carey wowed in a statement ensemble, which she styled further with black heels.

Jonathan Bailey © Getty After presenting a Brit Award, Jonathan Bailey headed straight to the star-studded party.

Antonia Thomas © Getty Actress Antonia Thomas looked delightful in a sizzling black number, teamed with state gold jewellery.



Asa Butterfield © Getty Sex Education actor Asa Butterfield headed to the party with his older brother Morgan Butterfield.

