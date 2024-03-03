Inside Maya Jama, Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue's night out at Warner Music's star-studded BRITs afterparty

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Maya Jama, Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue lead the glam arrivals at Warner Music's star-studded BRITs afterparty
The biggest stars in music celebrated late into the night - and wow!

9 minutes ago
Sharnaz Shahid
Sharnaz ShahidDeputy Online Editor
This year's Brit Awards have officially wrapped, and we got to see some of our favourite stars pull out their best evening looks, accept well-deserved awards, and even behind-the-scenes intel at one of the biggest afterparties of the night.

London's Nomad Hotel was host to Warner Music's star-studded bash, attended by the likes of Dua Lipa, Maya Jama and Kylie Minogue, the newest recipient of the Global Icon award – and wow, did she look incredible?!

The night drew stars across the entertainment industry, including actors, comedians and Warner Music chart-toppers. See who made it at the party…

Maya Jama

Maya Jama at the Warner BRITs party© Getty

Fresh from presenting the awards, the TV presenter was preened to perfection in a sizzling sheer dress. On arrival, Maya was greeted by showstopping production including a six-metre tall inflatable party monster suspended over the venue's dancefloors, party-monster-inspired carpet and a spectacular colour block-themed photobooth.

Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue

Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue© Getty

The two award-winning pop stars stopped and posed together for photos, and enjoyed cocktails by Ciroc Vodka specially named after the label's nominees and included a Houdini Martini (inspired by Dua Lip).

Billie Piper

Billie Piper© HELLO!

Billie Piper looked sensational in a black co-ord, consisting of a shiny blazer and skirt. 

The 41-year-old opted for a rare night out as she told HELLO! about her plans for Mother's Day next week. "I like to spend the day at home with my children, in bed and hoping someone will make me breakfast," she divulged.

Clara Amfo

Clara Amfo© Darren Fletcher,HELLO!

The Radio 1 star shimmied in a stunning gold dress as she posed for photos before watching performances from two award nominees - Jacob Lusk (Gabriels) and Kenya Grace.

Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore© HELLO!

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner© HELLO!

New parents Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner made a fashionable entrance to the bash.

Charli XCX

Charli XCX© HELLO!

Charli XCX smouldered in a slinky burnt red number.

Green Day

Green day © HELLO!

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Tré Cool partied the night away. 

Emily Carey

Emily Carey at BRITs afterparty© HELLO!

House of Dragon actress Emily Carey wowed in a statement ensemble, which she styled further with black heels.

Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey© Getty

After presenting a Brit Award, Jonathan Bailey headed straight to the star-studded party. 

Antonia Thomas

Antonia Thomas© Getty

Actress Antonia Thomas looked delightful in a sizzling black number, teamed with state gold jewellery.

Asa Butterfield

Morgan Butterfield and Asa Butterfield© Getty

Sex Education actor Asa Butterfield headed to the party with his older brother Morgan Butterfield.

Lennon Gallagher

Lennon Gallagher and Isobel Richmond© Getty

Lennon Gallagher attended the bash with his girlfriend Isobel Richmond.

