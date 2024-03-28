Kylie Minogue shows off ultra-toned legs in daring dress

Kylie Minogue graced fans with another spellbinding sartorial display on Wednesday when she showed off her impeccably toned legs.

The 55-year-old pop star was a vision, reclining on a stylish sofa. In the background was a stunning view of Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge. Kylie looked simply flawless rocking a strapless black gown that featured a daring thigh-high slit.

Kylie looked so glamorous

As for her glam, her blonde hair was styled in perfect waves and her camera-ready makeup look was comprised of a stunning smokey grey eyeshadow, rosy blusher and nude lipstick.

She paired her gown with elegant black heels with sparkling double straps.

© Instagram Kylie relaxed on Hamilton Island

"Oh hiii Sydney! Oh, and hi Harbour Bridge and, oh hi Opera House! @australia @crownsydney WOW!" she captioned the post.

The glamorous evening couldn't have been more different to the beachside snap that Kylie shared on Saturday enjoying some time at the beach on Hamilton Island.

© Instagram Kylie looked gorgeous in the image

Kylie was the ultimate beach babe and was pictured living it up in a private beach hut. To one side, a bottle of her rose. Her glamorous seaside setup overlooked the stunning mountain landscape.

Contrasting her lavish evening look, Kylie opted for an au natural face and went makeup-free in the candid snap. As for her outfit, she opted for linen trousers and a red vest.

The star has made countless headlines over the years for her incredible red carpet looks. Talking about her fashion with Marie Claire in 2018, she revealed: "If I'm going on a date, I will try and wear a mid-length slip dress and sharpen it with a jacket, something easy.

"I also love satin lace-up ankle boots with the toes out. But throughout the day, I'm so lazy! I'll still wear jeans, trainers, and a singlet or denim shirt with either a hat or a topknot."