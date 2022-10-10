Dianne Buswell apologises to Joe Sugg in candid comment about marriage The star took to social media

Dianne Buswell took to social media with an apology to her long-term YouTuber boyfriend, Joe Sugg, after her performance on Saturday.

The Strictly star opened Movie Week alongside her fellow professionals with a fabulous performance to Encanto's We Don't Talk About Bruno ahead of her routine to Flash Bang Wallop from the musical Half a Sixpence.

In both numbers, the star 'gets married' which prompted her to post a cheeky photo posing with fellow professional Cameron who was carrying her in the snap.

Captioning the photo, she penned: "Ok so I got married twice in one night, sorry Joe," alongside a string of laughing face emojis.

Dianne made the hilarious quip on Instagram

Joe and Dianne have been dating since 2019 after they partnered in the competition. Their relationship was a major milestone for Joe as he revealed to the Sunday Times that the Strictly star was his first girlfriend.

Since the new series, the pair appear more loved up than ever with Joe having been seen behind the scenes in rehearsals alongside his girlfriend and her partner Tyler West.

Last week, the 31-year-old prepared a very impressive dinner for his beloved which Dianne enjoyed with a glass of red wine.

Dianne looked beautiful

The fabulous meal included a delicious-looking zucchini and ricotta swirl entree.

Dianne shared a fabulous photo of her thoughtful meal alongside the words: "Joseph cooked me dinner, [red love-heart emoji]. Entree, these were so yummy!!!!! Zucchini and ricotta swirls," and showed the meal lit up by a small group of candles.

The pair are so loved up

So far, Dianne and Tyler have taken Strictly Come Dancing by storm and received two scores of ten points from Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas with Craig Revel-Horwood and Anton Du Beke awarding the pair nine points each.

Motsi and Shirley's fantastic scores were the first tens of this series.

