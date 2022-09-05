Strictly's Dianne Buswell shares incredible wedding surprise with her fans The pro dancer took to Instagram

Dianne Buswell had a whirlwind weekend!

Taking to Instagram, the Strictly star revealed she had jetted to the Gulf of Naples for the ultimate surprise.

Dianne, 33, shared a series of fun snapshots showing her with groups of friends. She explained in the caption: "What a crazy 24 hours! Surprising one of my besties on her wedding day!

"So many of my favourite people under one roof, it was emotional. Loved every second of it!"

Dianne shared a series of wedding photos on Instagram

Dianne's Strictly co-stars adored the sweet gesture, with Katya Jones writing: "That's so wonderful!" "What a nice bunch of people," Janette Manrara wrote. Johannes Radebe, meanwhile, simply shared a red love heart emoji.

It's an exciting time for the pro dancers as they prepare for the start of the 2022 series of Strictly. In a recent interview with HELLO!, Dianne revealed her surprising plan if she wins the competition this year.

Dianne has been dating Joe Sugg since 2018

Speaking about her trademark flame-red hair, she said: "If I win Strictly, I'll change the colour completely! I dyed my hair burgundy eight years ago and it's got even brighter. I love the energy colour brings and how it makes me feel.

"I used to have black hair and wore a lot of black because I was too shy to put on anything else," she added. "Deep down, I loved colour but was afraid to wear it. But when I found my inner confidence I really went for it."

The sweet couple are completely smitten

While preparations for the new series are underway, Dianne insisted none of the pro dancers have any idea which celebrity they will be partnered up with.

"I love this time of year," she said. "The line-up is amazing. But all the dancers are playing a guessing game of who we think we'll get. We genuinely don't know until we're paired up on the show."

Dianne and Joe bought a house together last year

Her previous Strictly dance partners include the Reverend Richard Coles and The Wanted singer Max George, but it was with 30-year-old social media influencer Joe Sugg that she found love.

The couple, who were runners up in the 2018 Strictly final, are still head over heels in love, and just last year bought a house together.

