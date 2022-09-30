Dianne Buswell makes very candid confession about her relationship with Joe Sugg The star took to social media

Dianne Buswell took to social media with a hilarious confession about her relationship with her boyfriend of nearly four years Joe Sugg.

The professional Strictly Come Dancing dancer, 33, shared a video on her Instagram Stories from TikTok that showed a couple in bed and one of them not so subtly attempting to wake their partner up.

WATCH: Strictly's Dianne Buswell comments about having children with boyfriend Joe Sugg

The clip read: "When you're always the first one to wake up," Dianne added: "@joesugg this is me."

In the clip, the person Dianne is referring to tries to make noises with the duvet and fidgets around with the pillow in an attempt to rouse their sleeping partner - a very relatable scene.

This was the video Dianne found so relatable

Dianne is certainly an early riser at the moment as she is in the thick of her stint at Strictly Come Dancing.

The star is partnered with radio star Tyler West and on Friday the pair performed the American Smooth to Fallin by Harry Styles in their first performance of the series.

The duo scored a respectable 22 although there was confusion over what their total score was on the evening. This put them in 11th place overall.

Dianne revealed she is the early riser

Judge Shirley Ballas had a bit of a mix-up with her scoring and was forced to clarify her mark. As the judges were called to share their scores, Shirley was seen struggling to find the correct paddle.

She said: "I'm putting up a seven," but it was a score of six that made its way onto the leaderboard.

Host of the show Claudia pushed for clarification and said: "OK, we just need to clarify because Shirley held up a 7. I’d imagine you’d prefer a 7...!"

To which the judge agreed and said: "I got muddled up with my paddles. I was in a bit of a muddle."

