Dianne Buswell reveals extra special message to her and Joe Sugg - and it’s the sweetest thing

Dianne Buswell took to social media on Friday with the most adorable video featuring a very special gift for her and her long-term boyfriend Joe Sugg.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Strictly star, 33, posted a video revealing the special present whilst at the studio - and it is so thoughtful.

Talking to the camera, she explained: "So I am at the studio and im opening some lovely gifts that you guys sent in, and this is one of my little faves. It's a picture, says 'best dancer ever' there's a picture of Joe, a picture of me, then here it says no more week four curse. I absolutely love that it is so so so so cute."

The sweet gift was met with delight by the dancer ahead of her third week dancing on the new series.

The couple met in 2018

The star has taken audiences by storm alongside her partner Tyler West. Last week, the pair performed an impressive Jive to Hit the Road Jack that was met with rapturous applause and brilliant comments from the judges who gave them an overall score of 31 points.

Dianne and Joe appear to be more in love than ever and earlier this week, the YouTuber prepared a special romantic meal for his girlfriend.

The 31-year-old prepared a very impressive zucchini and ricotta swirl entree for his beloved which Dianne enjoyed with a glass of red wine.

Joe prepared the sweetest meal

Dianne shared a fabulous photo of her thoughtful meal alongside the words: ""Joseph cooked me dinner, [red love-heart emoji]. Entree, these were so yummy!!!!! Zucchini and ricotta swirls," and showed the meal lit up by a small group of candles.

The duo started dating in 2018 after they were partnered on Strictly together. Their relationship was a major milestone for Joe as he revealed to the Sunday Times that the Strictly star was his first girlfriend.

