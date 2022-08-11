Dianne Buswell's behind-the-scenes wedding photo with Amy Dowden will confuse you The Strictly star was a bridesmaid

Strictly Come Dancing's Dianne Buswell marked her close friend Amy Dowden's birthday on Wednesday by sharing a throwback photo of her gorgeous wedding day.

The behind-the-scenes snap, taken on South Wales' Gower Peninsula on 2 July, showed bridesmaid Dianne and bride Amy grinning for a selfie as they took a break from the celebrations. Dianne modelled a multiway pink floor-length gown and wore her bright red hair in a straight style, with a matching clutch bag and a glass of champagne in one hand.

Meanwhile, Amy showed off the intricate embellishments on her white strapless gown from Laura May Bridal. She finished off her outfit with a pearl-encrusted hair accessory and a long veil secured in her glamorous blonde waves.

"Happy birthday to the most amazing woman. Love you @amydowden," the professional dancer captioned the photo on her Instagram Stories. However, fans may be confused why Dianne chose to add the Christmas song Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas by Glenn Fredly.

Bridesmaid Dianne paid a birthday tribute to Amy Dowden by sharing a throwback wedding snap

Explaining her music choice, she joked: "Because Christmas music is so much better than birthday."

Dianne was one of four bridesmaids at Amy's wedding with Ben Jones, which took place at luxury venue Oldwalls. Photos shared exclusively with HELLO! show Amy’s twin sister and maid of honour Rebecca and close friends Kate and Katie also wore variations of Dianne's floaty pink gown.

Amy also asked Oti Mabuse to be a bridesmaid

Oti Mabuse was meant to be part of the bridal party, but Amy explained she couldn't make the new wedding date after it was rescheduled twice amid the coronavirus pandemic. "She kept the first two dates free, but had to confirm her tour before we had our new date. She's devastated she couldn’t make it," the bride said.

Strictly pros Janette Manrara, Aljaz Skorjanec and Katya Jones were also on the star-studded guest list, alongside 2021 contestant Sara Davies, judge Craig Revel Horwood and make-up artist Lisa Armstrong, who was responsible for Amy's dewy bridal make-up.

Speaking of her "perfect" wedding day, the 31-year-old gushed: "It was a day I’d dreamt of since I was a little girl and, well, it was even more than that. Everything was perfect – from the flowers to the food to partying all night long."

