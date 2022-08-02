Bridesmaid Dianne Buswell sparks reaction in low-cut dress in new wedding clip The professional dancer looked stunning at Amy Dowden's wedding

Dianne Buswell was a beautiful bridesmaid for her fellow Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden on 2 July.

The Australian professional dancer, 33, shared a behind-the-scenes video of Amy and her bridal party getting ready, changing from their silky feather-trimmed robes into their outfits for the big day. Dianne was one of four bridesmaids who danced along to Mary Poppins song Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo in their blush sleepwear, before jumping and changing clothes into multiway pink floor-length gowns.

WATCH: Inside Amy Dowden and Ben Jones' spectacular Welsh wedding.

Dianne's dress featured a plunging neckline, thick straps and wrap waist, and she wore her bright red hair in a sleek straight style with the top section fastened away from her face – a look that earnt her many compliments from her followers.

"Such an amazing day celebrating this gorj gals wedding day! Didn’t she just look [ok emoji, heart eyes emoji]. And can I say what a fab bride tribe! @amy_dowden @katiejanewallis @katevw123 @becky_dowden #weddingday #bridetribe #legends," she wrote.

Dianne looked stunning in a multiway pink gown in a behind-the-scenes wedding clip

"You all looked unreal, real-life princesses," wrote one, while another added: "You all look incredible, that colour is gorgeous." A third remarked: "Congratulations, you all look stunning & bet it was a wonderful day. Where are the bridesmaid's dresses from? Looking multiway dresses for my sister's wedding next year and these would be perfect x."

Amy married her partner Ben Jones on South Wales' Gower Peninsula at luxury wedding venue Oldwalls, and shared her day exclusively with HELLO!.

The bride looked stunning in a white strapless gown from Laura May Bridal, complete with a leg split and embellished bodice. To finish off her look, Amy wore silver strappy wedding heels and accessorised with a pearl-encrusted veil and a white hair accessory, which fastened part of her blonde curled hair away from her face.

The dancer was one of Amy's four bridesmaids

She later told HELLO!: "I felt like a Disney princess," while her new husband sweetly added: "Amy always looks stunning so it was no different to normal."

As well as Dianne, her twin sister Rebecca and close friends Kate and Katie, Amy revealed that Oti Mabuse was also meant to be part of the bridal party but she wasn't able to attend the wedding.

"She kept the first two dates free, but had to confirm her tour before we had our new date. She’s devastated she couldn’t make it," she explained.

