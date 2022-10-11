Jennifer Lopez's favorite anti-wrinkle eye cream is 40% off on Amazon right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We’ve all been amazed at how fabulous Jennifer Lopez looks – you know, that signature JLo glow – and we found one of her beauty secrets on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez has been using this moisturizer for over a decade

The Hustlers star has revealed some of her go-to beauty products over the years, including eye cream from StriVectin, known to be a fave of fellow stars like Charlize Theron, and you can shop it for less right now.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's trainer reveals her workout routine - this is what you'll need to do it at home

SHOP: As seen on JLo: Jennifer Lopez's favorite shoes are up to 60% off at DSW

StriVectin Advanced Retinol Eye Treatment, was $75 / £68 now $53.43 / £40.80, Amazon

On October 11 and 12, you can shop StriVectin Advanced Retinol Eye Treatment, which tackles puffiness and dark circles, and also minimises crow's feet and wrinkles, at a reduced price on Amazon.

You can also get the StriVectinTighten & Lift Peptight 360 Degree Eye Serum, a newer multi-tasking version of the best-selling formula.

StriVectinTighten & Lift Peptight 360 Degree Eye Serum was $72 / £58 now $54 / £41, Amazon

This skin tightening serum is a triple threat just like JLo! It tackles wrinkles, under eye bags and puffiness all at once.

That JLo Starter Kit, was $69 now $55.20, Amazon

Of course, Jennifer, who recently tied the knot with Ben Affleck, has her own anti-aging skincare line, JLo Beauty - she even gave daughter Emme a makeover with the line's face masks. And you can shop the line for Prime Day for 20-25% off!

Want to get started? We suggest 'That JLo Starter Kit' which includes That Hit Single cleanser, That JLo Glow serum and That Blockbuster cream - all for 20% off for Prime Day.

So what are you waiting for? Give your skincare regime a JLo-style boost...

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.