Jennifer Lopez serenades husband Ben Affleck during wedding reception

Jennifer Lopez serenaded her new husband Ben Affleck with an original song during their wedding reception.

READ: Ben Affleck reveals real reason he and Jennifer Lopez called off 2004 wedding

In a video posted by TMZ from inside their special day, Jennifer was joined by backing dancers as she crooned: "I can feel the passion… I am still in love with you."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Love Story

The song continued with the refrain "can't get enough," and it appeared to also be a mash-up of the 2002 Sean Paul and Sasha hit I'm Still In Love With You Boy.

Ben was front and center as Jen sang and danced in her twenties-inspired gown, with a big smile on his face as she entertained the crowd, getting them to sing along with her.

READ: Ben Affleck and new wife Jennifer Lopez look so in love during romantic honeymoon

It was previously reported that Ben also took to the stag during the evening celebrations, with sources sharing with Us Weekly that he "made an impassioned speech professing his love for Jennifer and her kids, and said the children are the blessing and gift that happened because they didn’t get married before and that is proof that everything happens for a reason".

Ben has three children — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 — whom he shares with ex-wife. Jennifer Garner, and triple-threat Jennifer is mom to L 14-year-old twins — Emma and Maximillian — whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Jen wore three different gowns

Ben and Jen were previously engaged between 2002 and 2004 before they ended their engagement. They rekindled their romance in 2021 and legally wed in Las Vegas in June.

But they honored their nuptials with a three-day celebration with friends and family at Ben's Georgia compound.

Ben and Jen rekindled their romance in 2021

Jennifer wore three looks by Ralph Lauren for the big day, the first a stunning backless full-length gown - a version of the designer's classic turtleneck column dress - with ruffle cap sleeves and a high neckline, with over 1000 handkerchiefs cut into ruffles to create a voluminous cascade down into a train.

The second featured a dramatic keyhole neck with a Swarovski crystal-embellished neckline and a mermaid skirt that fell to her feet, while she also wore an evening gown with a twenties twist, as the neckline and arms featured draped pearl beading.

Ben wore a classic white suit and jacket with a black bow tie, all by Ralph Lauren, while their five children all wore custom Ralph Lauren in white.