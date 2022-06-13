Linda Robson's wedding photo of lookalike daughter Lauren sparks major reaction

Linda Robson, 64, shared a gorgeous family wedding photo over the weekend as she marked her daughter Lauren's anniversary – and her fans were quick to notice the same detail.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star shared a snap of newlyweds Lauren, now 39, and Steve smiling as they posed against the backdrop of palm trees with the sea stretching into the distance. The idyllic snap saw Lauren wear a beautiful white lace fishtail gown with tulle cap sleeves, adding a splash of colour with her purple bouquet of flowers and her sparkly headband.

Meanwhile, her husband looked dapper in a blue suit with a pastel satin tie – the perfect summery colours for the sun-soaked location, which one fan recognised as the luxurious Annabelle Hotel in Paphos.

"Happy belated 9th anniversary to my beautiful daughter Lauren aka Larzy! And her hubby Steve love you both very much!!" wrote Linda, and it wasn't long before her followers pointed out the family resemblance.

Linda's daughter got married in 2013

"She looks so like you Linda x," commented one, while another added: "It’s like looking at you Linda when she smiles beautiful photo xx." A third remarked: "Linda I thought that was you at first she’s the spit of you x," and a fourth wrote: "She’s the image of you," adding: "Gorgeous."

While Lauren sported dark brown hair on her wedding day, her mother Linda was a beautiful blonde bride with her full fringe and blowdried shoulder-length hair framing her face in a throwback photo. She accessorised with a white floral garland while her husband Mark Dunford smiled alongside his new wife in a cream jacket, white shirt and colourful tie.

The Loose Women star looked very similar in a throwback photo from 1990

The couple got married in 1990 after meeting as teenagers. Although they've kept their marriage largely out of the spotlight, Linda opened up to her Loose Women co-stars in 2017 about how the couple first met.

"I used to babysit for Mark – he was a couple of years younger than me… I was 16 and he was 13 and a half, and he was a bit of a pain, to be honest," she shared. "And we lived in the street next to each other."

Linda and Mark now share two children together: Louis, born in 1992, and Roberta, (known as Bobbie) born in 1996. The Birds of a Feather actress is also a mother to her eldest daughter Lauren, from a previous relationship.

