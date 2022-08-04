This Morning's Alison Hammond causes a stir with lookalike son Aiden The duo were all smiles

Alison Hammond delighted fans with her latest upbeat appearance alongside her lookalike teenage son, Aiden.

Taking to her Instagram, the This Morning presenter shared a joyous snap with her 1.1 million followers. Joined by her 17-year-old son, the duo appeared in high spirits as they made the most of their well-deserved summer break.

The 47-year-old looked sensational in her bold leopard print shirt which she teamed with a black leather biker jacket. Alison elevated her outfit with a pair of stylish pink-tinted sunglasses and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Keeping things low-key, the mum-of-one opted for a sweep of elegant makeup featuring lashings of mascara and a nude lip.

She captioned her post: "Happy Holidays" followed by a red heart emoji.

Alison shared a rare snap of her son Aiden

Her fans wasted no time in drawing parallels between the mother-son duo, with one writing: "Gosh, Aiden is just your spit!" whilst a second penned: "He's literally your double!!!" and a third added: "Gorgeous pic, he's your double."

Other fans inundated the comment section with sweet well-wishes. "What a lovely picture. Enjoy your time off, can't wait to see you back on This Morning", and a second remarked: "Beautiful photo of you and your boy Alison".

The presenter documents her son's milestone achievements

Alison shares the 17-year-old son with her ex-husband Noureddine Boufaied. It is not clear when she split from Noureddine, but she later went on to get engaged to security guard Jamie Savage in 2014 before eventually going their separate ways in 2017.

The mother-son duo have a very close bond and in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, she opened up about their connection. "Aidan is my twin who was born 30 years after me. Our personalities are very similar. I'm so proud of the kind young man he's turned into," she explained.

The duo looked fabulous on the red carpet in 2021

The star added: "I'm proud of the person he is, how kind he is. He's a lovely, chilled out young man. When other people come up to me and say: 'Your son is so lovely', I think 'Yes, I've done my job'."

Speaking of her regrets, Alison admitted: "My one wish would be that I'd had more children. I wish I'd had another three back then. I would totally consider adoption in the future."

