Peter Andre reassures 'naturally beautiful' children Junior and Princess after photoshopping claims

Peter Andre was forced to reassure his "naturally beautiful" children Junior and Princess after they accused him of editing a family photo.

After attending an event, the dad-of-four and his two eldest children posed for a picture – but his kids were shocked at the outcome.

"I recently shared a picture of Princess and Junior," he wrote in New! magazine. "They both said they loved the photo and asked me what I'd done to it to make it look like that.

"I had to explain to them, I hadn't edited it in any way. I almost had to convince them they just look amazing and are naturally beautiful."

He added: "I could never say photos shouldn't be touched up... but it's good for people to believe they look great the way they are."

Peter is a proud dad of four children - he shares his two eldest children, Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, with ex-wife Katie Price while he shares Amelia, eight, and Theo, five with wife Emily Andre.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with The Sun, Peter expressed his fears his daughter Princess is growing up too fast. He said: "You don't want to let them go too much too quick."

He continued: "'It's hard because you're so strict as a parent, but as time goes on you start letting the reins go a little bit. You don’t want to let them go too much too quick."

The TV star went on to explain that his teenage daughter will not be doing any reality shows like Love Island. "I don't even know the words Love Island," he joked.

"Those two words don't go together in my house… Listen, I can say what I want now as she's only 15. When she gets to 18 I might not have a say."

