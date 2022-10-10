Peter Andre and wife Emily pose for rare family photo during fun outing The singer took to social media

Peter Andre and his wife Dr Emily looked happier than ever on Sunday as they enjoyed a wholesome family day out in London.

The husband and wife duo were captured posing alongside their children, Amelia, eight, Theo, six, as well as Princess, 15, whom Peter shares with ex-wife Katie Price, after they headed to London toy store Hamleys.

Captioning the sweet photo on his Instagram Stories, he penned: "Beautiful day at @hamleysoffical."

The Andre clan enjoyed the exciting Halloween display the famous toyshop had to offer with the youngest two children, Amelia and Theo, also being photographed with a 'vampire' in the store.

The family have such a special bond

Alongside two spooky snaps of the brother-sister duo, were the words: "What a lovely morning @hamleysofficial," and "Halloween at Hamleys @hamleysofficial."

Oldest sibling Junior, 17, didn't attend the day out.

Peter and Emily married in 2015 and recently opened up about their 16-year age gap.

The Mysterious Girl singer was commenting on recent photos showing TOWIE's James Argent, 34, on holiday with his 18-year-old girlfriend, Stella Turian, when thoughts turned to his own marriage.

Writing in his column for new! magazine, Peter admitted: "Age is a different thing to different people. On paper, things can look a certain way but I think it depends how you are with the person.

"I don't think I've ever felt an age gap between us and when you see us together you wouldn't feel there is."

The family enjoyed a Halloween day out

Noting that he will be 50 next year, Peter continued: "I have a lot of time for Arg and I was happy for him when I saw that he has a new girlfriend.

The Andre family enjoyed fun themed activities

"There has been a lot of talk about the fact there is a 16-year age gap between them as Arg is 34 and Stella is 18, This is actually the same gap as me and Emily.

"I can't comment on anyone else's age differences, but I know at the start of our relationship a lot was said, but now I'm in my 40s and Emily is in her 30s no one ever says anything."

