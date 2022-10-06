Peter Andre shares adorable update of Junior and Princess - and they look so grown up

Peter Andre took to social media with the sweetest photo of his two children Junior and Princess whom he shares with his ex-wife Kate Price.

The stunning snap featured 17-year-old Junior posing beside his 15-year-old sister and they looked closer than ever. The duo were both dressed stylishly in full black ensembles.

Captioning the picture, the Mysterious Girl singer penned: "I love you both beyond words. @officialjunior_andre @officialprincess_andre #family."

The pair could certainly pass for twins in the adorable update except for Princess's incredible blonde curly, waist-length locks which were beautifully captured and couldn't go unnoticed.

Peter shared the update on Instagram

Friends and fans of the star flocked to comment on the sweet update. One fan wrote: "They are both so beautiful."

A second added: "Awwww such a lovely photo. A third wrote: "Wonderful family, beautiful children."

Peter and his two children are part of a blended family with his wife of seven years Emily Andre and their two children Amelia, eight, and Theo, five.

The family have such a close bond

The star recently opened up about the relationship he has with his wife, addressing their 16 year age gap.

The singer was commenting on recent photos showing TOWIE's James Argent, 34, on holiday with his 18-year-old girlfriend, Stella Turian, when thoughts turned to his own marriage.

Writing in his column for new! magazine, Peter admitted: "Age is a different thing to different people. On paper things can look a certain way but I think it depends how you are with the person.

Peter and Emily are part of a blended family

"I don't think I've ever felt an age gap between us and when you see us together you wouldn't feel there is."

"I can't comment on anyone else's age differences, but I know at the start of our relationship a lot was said, but now I'm in my 40s and Emily is in her 30s no one ever says anything." Peter and Emily first met in November 2012, when he was rushed to hospital in excruciating pain, suffering from kidney stones.

