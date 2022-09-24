Peter Andre stuns fans with incredibly young photo of son Junior The former Strictly star is a dad-of-four

Peter Andre is a doting dad to his four children, and regularly shares photos of his brood with his followers, especially eldest children, Junior and Princess.

On Saturday, the star took to Instagram to share sweet photo from the family album, and Junior's appearance in the snap had Peter's followers in disbelief. The sweet image featured Peter's wife Emily playfully covering much of his face with her hands, while Junior looked on in a state of surprise. The photo was taken from the archive, as the Peter's son was looking incredibly young, something fans picked up on.

One commented: "Bless Junior looks about 8 here," while a second observed: "Look how little Jr is."

A third added: "Look at a young Junior, giving you a funny look," while a fourth shared: "Junior's face, says it all."

Many others were left speechless by the sweet family snap and they posted plenty of heart emojis in the comments.

Fans were stunned when young Junior made an appearance

Peter and Emily began their relationship in 2012, when Junior would have been around seven, and it's clear that he has a strong bond with his stepmother, sharing compliments on her Instagram posts, while looking very close with her in family photos.

Alongside Junior, the Mysterious Girl singer is also a dad to Princess, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Price, and Amelia and Theodore, who he shares with Emily.

Peter and Junior have an incredibly close father-son bond and last week he took the 17-year-old out for his first driving lesson.

The Andre family have a strong bond

Taking to his Instagram account, the 49-year-old compared the experience to the well-known car race scene in the blockbuster film Ali G Indahouse where actor Martin Freeman frantically shouts "Slow down!" during a car race.

Alongside a clip of the film, the doting dad wrote: "Took Junior for a driving lesson today. This was literally how it went. @officialjunior_andre @sachabaroncohen #martinfreeman."

The hilarious quip got lots of attention from the star's 1.8 million followers, including Junior himself who simply replied to the post with a string of laughing faces.

