Carol Vorderman turns up temperatures in cut out sports bra and shorts The star has announced a change to her wardrobe

Carol Vorderman said goodbye to "shorts weather" on Monday by sharing a stunning photo of herself in a pair of denim shorts and cut-out sports bra taken during the summer.

"SHORTS WEATHER. Officially over in this house... washed and put away today. Missing warmth already," she wrote alongside it.

The former Countdown presenter received many comments and reactions to her post, with one fan writing about her abs, which were on show: "Wow, put the work in and the results are there to be seen."

Another wrote: "You're going to be overwhelmed with comments lol. Carol Vorderman THE WOMAN lol what more can said," whilst a third added: "Wow you look like you're in your 30s."

Carol looked incredible in the summer snap

Carol likes to stay fit and often shares her fitness secret with her followers.

Earlier this year, the mother-of-two revealed the secret to her curvy bottom. On Instagram, Carol shared a video from her home gym, zooming in on various dumbbells and barbells, and captioned it: "Happy girl. Back on the weights at home as well as in the proper gym."

In another post, Carol shared her notes from her exact workout, which included a variety of glute-boosting moves including goblet squats and hip thrusts, both perfect for sculpting and toning.

The presenter is now opting for knits and long dresses

Carol's workout showed that she squats with a 10kg weight, performing eight reps three times over. She performs her hip thrusts with a 10kg weight, repeating the move 10 times in three sets – phew!

The presenter also takes part in Jason Vale's Juice Master Retreat several times a year.

During the retreat, guests drink four juices daily rather than eating solid meals, while taking part in yoga, fitness, meditation, games and walks. The retreat is designed to change the way attendees feel, both mentally and physically.