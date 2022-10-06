Carol Vorderman is a glamorous goddess in stunning sunglasses The star took to social media

Carol Vorderman took to social media on Wednesday with the most glamorous update for fans wearing a pair of ultra-chic sunglasses.

MORE: Carol Vorderman shows off toned torso in fiery red crop top

Posting on her Instagram Stories, the Countdown star, 61, was a vision as she made a hilarious confession that she'd had one too many on Tuesday evening and forgot to take her makeup off.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman is the ultimate goddess in fabulous sunglasses

Talking to the camera: "Hello lovelies it's me looking rough again. I don't drink alcohol very much at all nowadays and I had a few glasses yesterday forgot to take my makeup off obviously, woke up with it looking very rough today see.

READ: Carol Vorderman shunned London life for lavish Bristol home – see inside

SEE: Carol Vorderman shows off toned physique in must-see paddleboarding video

"I have been trying on some stunning gowns for our Pride of Britain Awards this year, just passing the Grovesnor house hotel just now…and it's lovely. So we're on the countdown, the Pride of Britain awards two weeks on Monday. Lots going on and very excited. So that's me."

Carol looked so fabulous

In the clip, Carol was snuggled up in a cosy grey jumper and wore her beautiful brown tresses down in natural waves.

The star has had a busy week as she was spotted looking sensational Tuesday at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards 2022 in the most fabulous body con dress.

The slinky green ensemble was by Self Portrait and featured all-over rhinestone detailing, long sleeves, a rounded neckline and a midi length.

The star was a vision

The star shared a moving update from the spectacular evening and captioning a selection of photos on Instagram wearing her stunning gown, she penned: "HELLO INSPIRATION AWARDS. What a wonderful day meeting some special people...from Liverpool the team who had set up Paul's Place, to help those suffering from thoughts of suicide and their families. From Southport the Hello Mum of the Year Kelly and her adopted son Little Thomas.

"The Hello Trailblazer Award for our one and only @damekellyholmes for all she's doing in this chapter of her life to help LGBTQ+ members of the military. What a woman. I suspect with many more chapters of her incredible life to write yet.

"Hosted by the superb @itsanitarani with awards given by many celebs...... The stunningly beautiful @frankiebridge who spoke very lovingly about her mental health, @ollielockeworld supporting with a perfectly tanned chest may I say.....thanks for the company Ollie.

SEE: Carol Vorderman's Welsh home is a paradise retreat

MORE: Carol Vorderman shows off toned physique in must-see paddleboarding video

"The naughty ones (including some winners) partied on a bit. I might have been one of them!!! (nothing new there!!) ps hello to all @kels1912 mates (I think we facetimed half of Southport last night)

"So many winners and so many smiles, see @hellomag for all the news xxxx @rosiejnixon @sophie.vokesdudgeon."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.