Carol Vorderman rocks incredible peplum dress in very candid post The star took to social media

Carol Vorderman looked sensational on Friday when she took to social media with a major confession about marriage.

MORE: Carol Vorderman is a glamorous goddess in stunning sunglasses

The Countdown host, 61, was a vision as she posed in a full-length photo and showed off the stylish chequered grey peplum dress she rocked for the occasion. The doting mother opted for ultra-glamorous hair and makeup to complement her fabulous ensemble.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman reveals the celebrity who has inspired her the most this year

She wore her gorgeous brunette tresses down in large voluminous curls and as for makeup, the star wore fabulous fake lashes and dark eyeliner which was elegantly contrasted with a neutral glossy lip.

READ: Carol Vorderman shows off toned physique in must-see paddleboarding video

SEE: : Carol Vorderman opens up about birth of daughter Katie and shares rare family photos

Alongside the post, the star penned a major confession about her life without a partner. She revealed: "Fabulous morning at @thismorning with my #datebuster friend @gylesbrandreth. I wanted to break one of the last taboos where women of my generation and others have been told that we need to marry and then live "happily ever after".

Carol was a vision

"The facts speak differently. Half of first marriages end in divorce. Around 2/3rds of second marriages end in divorce. They all begin with hope and then sadly end.There is another way for this modern world where the majority of women work.Life is one of chapters in my humble opinion.

"For those who have found traditional monogamous love and it's lasted for decades then I can only offer you honest congratulations.

"However, there are different kinds of love and relationships. I have never felt freer since I've said I don't want to marry again and am happier with a small number of special friends, all of whom I've known for a long time. There are different kinds of relationships and a less pressurised one is one which suits many of us. It's just that society has said we can't talk about it. Well stuff that.

The star had a blast on the show

"We spoke about it very happily on @thismorning earlier today and the positive response has been overwhelming. Thank you to all of you. There will be more discussion to come."

Fans flocked to comment on Carol's very candid update. One fan commented: "You looked fabulous."

A second replied: "Looked great but more importantly you speak with intelligence and likability, politicians take note." A third added: "You look amazing beautiful lady," alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.