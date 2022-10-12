Carol Vorderman sparks fan comments as she bares abs in gym video The star is super-fit

Carol Vorderman both wowed and inspired her fans on Wednesday when she shared a video of herself working out.

The former Countdown star uploaded a clip of herself doing a series of exercises, including weightlifting and using the rowing machine.

The glam star looked as stunning as ever in a cropped black workout top and matching skintight leggings.

The mother-of-two captioned the video: "GYM… Starting to build up the body again after a bad rotator cuff thing. Never been able to do press-ups in my life (still doing them on my knees for that one but I'll master it)!"

Carol finished by writing: "Life is good. Get such a buzz from working out…" "Brilliant," wrote one of the star's followers, adding a heart and heart-eyes emoji.

"You need to bring out a fitness video," suggested another, while a third added: "Well done you x," and a fourth chimed in: "Looking amazing."

Carol enjoys keeping fit

The 61-year-old is known for enjoying exercise and showcasing her gym-honed figure, and she marked the end of "shorts weather" on Monday by sharing a stunning photo of herself in a pair of denim shorts and cut-out sports bra taken during the summer.

"SHORTS WEATHER. Officially over in this house... washed and put away today. Missing warmth already," she wrote alongside it.

The maths whiz received many comments and reactions to her post, with one fan writing about her abs: "Wow, put the work in and the results are there to be seen."

The star is known for her glam looks

Another wrote: "You're going to be overwhelmed with comments… Carol Vorderman THE WOMAN lol what more can said," while a third added: "Wow you look like you're in your 30s."

Earlier this year, Carol revealed the secret to her curvy bottom.

On Instagram, she shared a video from her home gym, zooming in on various dumbbells and barbells, and captioned it: "Happy girl. Back on the weights at home as well as in the proper gym."

