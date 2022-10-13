Celine Dion's heartbreaking revelation about late husband René Angélil The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker shares three children with her late husband

Celine Dion is devoted to her family and keeps her personal life quite private. However, the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker previously gave a raw and emotional interview about her private life several months after the devastating death of her husband, René Angélil, in 2016.

Chatting to ABC's Deborah Roberts, Celine recalled a heartbreaking regret she had over her husband's death, which was that he didn't die in her arms.

She said: "The thing where I have a regret and I should not, is he did not die in my arms."

VIDEO: Celine Dion's health battle explained

She added: "But I think he died in my heart. If I hold onto this I won't move on. There's a reason for things, I have to give myself a reason to go on."

Back in 2019, meanwhile, Celine opened up about her late husband's message to her just before he passed away.

Chatting on the Today Show, she said: "He called me before a show and gave me a little message, 'I love you.' And when I came home that night, it was very, very late. And I didn't want to come and wake him up to kiss him, to wake him up, and then he can't find sleep again. And the next morning, he was gone."

Celine Dion and her late husband René Angélil

Celine often pays tribute to her late husband on poignant days, such as the anniversary of his death. In January 2022, she shared a black-and-white image of René and wrote that she missed him terribly.

"I would be lying if I said I'm fine. I think of you at least a hundred times. I miss you," she penned. Celine and René share three sons - René-Charles, and twins Nelson and Eddy.

The award-winning singer shares three children with her late husband

The doting mom prefers to keep them out of the spotlight but did share a lovely picture of them all together to mark Mother's Day back in May.

For the majority of the year, the award-winning star has kept a low profile as she battles health issues that have resulted in her having to postpone her much-anticipated tour.

