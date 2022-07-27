When will Celine Dion return to the stage - all we know Her heart will go on

Celine Dion has had a storied musical career, and just as she was poised to return to the stage for more performances post-pandemic, her health got in the way.

MORE: Celine Dion's twins look so different in sweet family photos

The singer first revealed that she had medical problems affecting her performance ability back in October, when she delayed the opening of her Las Vegas shows.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Celine Dion's health battle explained

It was shared that she was plagued by "severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing," and she was undergoing treatment for it.

And in January, she then canceled the North American leg of her Courage world tour for the same reason, saying: "I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing.

MORE: Celine Dion shares heartfelt personal message about love during Pride Month

"There's a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road."

The bad news for her fans continued when she dropped a video of herself from home announcing that the European leg of her tour would be rescheduled as well.

Celine provided a sad update on her tour

"The good news is that I'm doing a little bit better," she said. "But it's going very slow, and it's very frustrating for me," clarifying that she was still experiencing some spasms.

The My Heart Will Go On performer emotionally added: "I wanted to let you know that I'm sorry for this news… by now I am convinced that you should be so fed up with all of this, and waiting for so long.

MORE: Celine Dion's 'severe and persistent muscle spasms': a doctor explains the cause

MORE: Celine Dion's $1.2m Vegas home where she's recovering from debilitating health condition

However, there is some hope on the horizon, as European fans of the singer will finally get to see her on the stage in 2023.

In May, Celine announced that the new dates for the Courage tour in Europe had arrived, with the leg kicking off on 24 February in Prague and continuing till October.

The singer announced new dates for her European leg

While there is no news as of yet on the American leg of her tour or her Las Vegas shows, fans of the singer can rest assured that given time to recover, she'll be back to making a splash on stage like she always has!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.