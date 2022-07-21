Celine Dion's twins look so different in sweet family photos The Canadian singer has three children

Celine Dion's children are growing up so fast and her twin sons have changed significantly.

The singer is a proud mom to Nelson and Eddy, 11, and René-Charles, 21, but she rarely shares photos of them.

MORE: Celine Dion receives overwhelming news as she continues with her recovery

On Mother's Day, however, Celine celebrated her children with a group snapshot posted on Instagram.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celine Dion's health battle explained

In the image, the star was flanked by her brood who all beamed for the camera. Her twins rocked longer, floppy locks, proving they've grown out their hair in recent months.

The youngsters have gone from the little boys they once were to looking like pre-teens.

MORE: Celine Dion's childhood throwback is too good to miss

MORE: Celine Dion on the verge of tears as she shares health update

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker has been going through a difficult time recently, as she's suffering from health issues that have resulted in her having to postpone her tour. But having her family by her side is, no doubt, a huge comfort to her.

Celine's children are growing up fast

Alongside her most recent photo with her boys, she wrote: "This Mother’s Day, I feel very fortunate to be able to be with my children, and I think about mothers in Ukraine and around the world who have lost their children.

MORE: Celine Dion shares emotional update - 'I can't believe it'

RELATED: The reason behind Celine Dion's weight loss revealed

"For those mothers who constantly worry about how to keep their children safe... and for those mothers who devote every ounce of their energy just to provide their children with the bare necessities of life.

Celine shares her children with her late husband

"These mothers truly are the courageous ones, and I dedicate this Mother's Day to all of them. We pray that they will find peace and comfort for their families. - Celine xx…"

It was a difficult journey to motherhood for Celine, who shares her children with her late husband, René Angelil.

Celine is a doting mom to her sons

They tried for six years to conceive before resorting to IVF to have their firstborn.

The couple went on to try for a second child, and tragically suffered a miscarriage before welcoming twins Eddy and Nelson in 2010, who were named after Nelson Mandela and Eddy Marnay.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.