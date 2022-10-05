Celine Dion ushers in holiday season with exciting music news

Fall may have just arrived and it may only be the beginning of October, but Celine Dion is already looking ahead to Christmas!

The star expressed her excitement over the upcoming holiday season, and got fans just as excited too with her latest news. She is helping fans get into the spirit, revealing that she is releasing a gold edition vinyl of These Are Special Times.

The album, which is packed with holiday songs, is the singer's 17th studio album. It was first released in 1998 and it was her very first Christmas album in English.

Celine took to Instagram, where she very rarely posts, to delight fans with the news, sharing a photo of the very holiday-esque gold vinyl version of the album.

"Get-ready-for-Christmas Alert!" she wrote, and continued with: "Now available for preorder: These Are Special Times (Gold Edition) vinyl will be released on November 11!" She also added that: "This new edition will include I Met an Angel (on Christmas day)."

Fans were quick to express excitement and anticipation over the news, taking to the comments section to write: "Yes, love it," and: "It's great. This Christmas album is magnificent, I love you Celine," as well as: "Oh my God! I want this!" plus another fan added: "Love this album, I have it on replay."

The stunning cover is perfect for the holidays

Celine is all about getting into the spirit of the holiday season, and not just with Christmas. She already has something in the works for fans for Valentine's Day too.

She announced in April that come 10 February 2023, her songs would be featured in a romantic comedy titled It's All Coming Back To Me, like her hit 1996 song It's All Coming Back to Me Now, which was trending on TikTok earlier this year.

Celine's Christmas songs are unbeatable!

The movie stars herself alongside none other than Priyanka Chopra and Outlander's Sam Heughan. It was originally titled Text For You, and is based on the 2016 German film SMS für Dich by Karoline Herfurth.

It follows Priyanka playing a woman who has recently lost her fiancé as she struggles with his death. In order to cope, she begins sending messages to his old phone number. The phone number now belongs to someone else, a man played by Sam, who is also going through heartbreak, and the two form a connection based on their shared experiences.

