Celine Dion pays moving tribute to late husband on fifth anniversary of his death The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker lost her husband in 2016

Celine Dion has paid a moving tribute to her late husband, René Angelil, on the fifth anniversary of his tragic death.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message to the former music producer, sharing a touching photo of what appears to be the couple holding hands.

READ: Celine Dion shares unseen photos of son René-Charles as she marks his birthday

Writing in French and English, Celine said: "René, it’s been 5 years already… There’s not one day that we don’t think about you. We’re reaching out to you now more than ever, to guide us, protect us, and continue to watch over us.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celine Dion showcases stunning hair transformation

"And we pray that you'll shine your love on the entire world, to all those at this very moment, who are facing incredibly difficult times.

"You are in our hearts and in our lives forever. We love you, Celine, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy xx…"

Her fans were quick to offer up messages of support, with one writing: "Sending you much love." Another said: "I love you. Thinking of you today and every day." A third added: "Sending you love and hugs."

MORE: Celine Dion reflects on challenging days ahead in heartfelt post

MORE: Celine Dion shows off her natural grey hair

Celine shared this photo on Instagram

René passed away from throat cancer at the age of 74 in January 2016. Celine and René shared sons René-Charles, 19, as well as twins Eddy and Nelson, ten.

It will be a difficult month for Celine and her family as it also marks the first anniversary of her mother's death.

Celine's mother Thérèse passed away at the age of 92 on 17 January 2020, with the singer announcing the devastating news on social media, telling her fans that she would be continuing her tour and that the evening's concert in Miami, Florida, would be dedicated to her mum.

Celine has three sons by late husband René Angelil

At the concert, Celine told the audience: "I'm pretty sure that you heard the news about my mum passing away early this morning. But I'm doing okay and we're all okay.

"So last night I joined my brothers and sisters in Montreal, and I spent the evening at her bedside. We told stories. We sang songs. We hugged each other and we said our goodbyes."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.