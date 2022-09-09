Celine Dion breaks lengthy silence social media silence amid difficult health crisis The star has stepped away from the spotlight

Celine Dion has not posted on her Instagram feed since June, making her emotional message on 8 September even more poignant.

The All By Myself hitmaker has been dealt a challenging hand as her health has left her unable to perform for her legions of loyal followers since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

While she originally kept her fans abreast of her movements and how she was feeling, she's been noticeably absent from social media in recent months.

Celine broke her silence to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth ll following her death at the age of 96.

Alongside a photo of the British royal, she wrote: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was such a graceful, elegant, woman of extraordinary kindness. She dedicated her life to public service, tirelessly helping others in need.

"She truly was an inspiration of strength and dignity for so many, and her loss will be deeply felt throughout the entire world... we will all miss her. My sincere condolences to The Royal Family and to everyone who loved and cherished her. Celine xx…"

Celine returned to Instagram to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth ll

Fans thanked her for her kind words and sent prayers, while many also delivered concerned messages to Celine too.

The star took a step back from the spotlight at the end of 2021, postponing her Las Vegas residency, revealing she was not well enough to perform amid "severe and persistent muscle spasms."

This upsetting news came after COVID-19 saw the star forced to cancel her run of shows due to various lockdowns, with the series of cancellations likely costing Celine in excess of $70.6M.

Celine has been supported by her children as she recovers at home

There is some hope on the horizon for Celine's followers, as European fans of the singer will finally get to see her on the stage in 2023.

Celine announced that the new dates for her Courage tour in Europe had arrived, with the leg kicking off on 24 February in Prague and continuing till October.

While there is no news as of yet on the American leg of her tour or her Las Vegas shows, fans of the singer can rest assured that given time to recover, she'll be back to making a splash on stage like she always has.

