Gavin Rossale shares sweet video of youngest son who is so grown up!

Gwen Stefani's youngest son has made a rare appearance on his father Gavin Rossale's social media pages after he returned home from tour.

The musician has been touring with his band Bush but took to Instagram to share a slow-motion video of youngest son Apollo running towards him.

WATCH: Gavin shared video at home with Apollo

The eight-year-old was wearing a Houston Texans tee and basketball shorts and appeared to be playing flag football as he had bright yellow flags tucked into his shorts.

Gavin captioned the post simply with the word "home" and used his band Bush's song May Your Love Be Pure for audio.

"Nothing like being with your kids!!! Enjoy, and thanks for the awesome show in West Palm Beach!" commented one fan.

Gavin shares three sons with his ex-wife, Gwen - Apollo, eldest son Kingston, and Zuma. He got to spend time with all of his children over the summer and delighted fans with a family snapshot and a heartfelt message about them. Gavin was in the middle of the snap, with his eldest daughter Daisy Lowe to his left.

Gavin with his four kids

In a moving caption, Gavin penned: "Welcome to my world. The best few weeks at home with my better versions of me. Oh the joy they bring, and yes there's Chewy bottom left, and our super hero Apollo. My love is indeed ocean sized."

He later surprised fans when the Bush frontman brought out Zuma and Apollo during his performance at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Chicago so he could treat Zuma to a special birthday surprise.

Zuma recently turned 14

The 14-year-old celebrated his birthday over the weekend, and Gavin used his show to get the crowd to sing 'happy birthday' to his son while he blew out candles on a cake.

According to TMZ, Gavin and Gwen's eldest son Kingston, 16, was standing off to the side of the stage but declined to join in when he was called upon by his dad.