Gavin Rossdale teases new song that has fans saying the same thing

Gavin Rossdale has been counting down the days until the release of his upcoming single, More Than Machines, and has been sharing teasers on social media over the last few weeks.

Most recently, the Bush frontman took to Instagram to share some lyrics of the song, alongside an arty shot of him performing on stage.

The lyrics read: "We are more than machines. We are because we feel. When everything goes down. It is how we come around."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "That's pretty deep," while another wrote: "'I want to be a machine without pain... I love you Gavin." A third simply responded with a crying face emoji.

Gavin's new music follows shortly after he returned home after his European tour. He marked the end of the trip with a heartfelt Instagram post, which was liked my thousands of fans.

He wrote: "It's been wild to be back in Europe. Driving from Warsaw to Berlin. Feeling Bowie." Giving a sweet shout-out to fans, he concluded with: "We love us some good people to play to. You're everywhere and it's so good to see you again."

Gavin Rossdale shared a crytpic message about his upcoming single

Away from work, Gavin loves nothing more than spending time with his children. He lives in Malibu and co-parents sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo with ex-wife Gwen Stefani.

He is also father to grown-up daughter, British model Daisy Lowe, who he shares with Pearl Lowe. The singer previously told People magazine that he is always looking for ways "to be a better father" and that over the last few years he’s learned a lot about parenting.

Gavin with his sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo

The singer also revealed how fun his children were. "My kids are really funny and cool, and we have such a good time together,” he said. "But I constantly strive to be a better father. I am lucky that my life is so great."

