Gavin Rossdale supported by famous daughter as he teases long-awaited music news It's all coming soon!

Gavin Rossdale fans, rejoice! He shared some ultra exciting career news, and it is all happening sooner than you think.

MORE: Gavin Rossdale praises children with emotional message in rare family photo

The star took to Instagram Monday afternoon to reveal that not only is he finally coming out with new music, but fans won't have to wait too long, as the release will happen on Wednesday.

He was smart about giving fans what they surely want, already sharing a snippet of his new song.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gavin's son posts sweet birthday video of sister Daisy Lowe

MORE: Gavin Rossdale teases new song that has fans saying the same thing

The new Bush single will be titled More Than Machines, and it has a loud rock tune familiar to any longtime listener of the English band.

Gavin's teaser, a glimpse at the song's impressive lyric video, features a variety of protest themed clips, including massive rallies with people holding up various signs, police squads and different altercations.

The singer even revealed some of the lyrics of the new song, which read: "Don't step on my toes, let the weather go, it's been a long wait in bed, say what…"

Fans can't wait to listen to the full version

He announced the release date in the caption along with a black heart emoji, and his eldest daughter, Daisy Lowe, was one of the first to extend support over the career news, leaving a string of fire emojis in the comments section.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's sons receive message from dad Gavin Rossdale and sister Daisy Lowe while apart

MORE: Gavin Rossdale reacts to daughter Daisy's romance after 'rocky relationship' remarks

Of course his fans weren't too far behind when it came to expressing anticipation over the incoming single, writing: "Can't wait- looking forward to it!" and: "You write the best songs!!! They are timeless and brilliant, every single one!!" as well as: "This is everything," plus: "Counting the days."

Gavin shared an adorable tribute to his children ahead of the career news

Ahead of the announcement, Gavin spent some quality time with his biggest supporter, Daisy of course! He shared an adorable family photo featuring all of his four kids, Daisy, Apollo, Zuma and Kingston.

His caption was as heartfelt as it gets too. He wrote: "Welcome to my world. The best few weeks at home with my better versions of me. Oh the joy they bring… My love is indeed ocean sized."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.