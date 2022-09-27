Gwyneth Paltrow strikes gold as she turns 50 with striking photograph The mom-of-two looks sensational

Gwyneth Paltrow sure knows how to make a bold statement, and that she did with a new photograph she shared to mark turning 50.

While the actress had been building up to the milestone for weeks and talked about what the day meant to her, she truly started off the year with a bang.

She took to social media to share a portrait of hers in honor of the occasion, showcasing that her ability to turn heads hadn't changed, posing for a nude photograph.

Gwyneth bared all as she posed against a white platform, covered in gold body paint from head to toe and shimmering like a magnificent statue.

She was quickly inundated with a flurry of birthday wishes and stunned reactions from fans and friends alike, including some from Busy Phillips, Gracie McGraw, Naomi Watts, Ross Matthews, and Ali Wentworth, among others.

One of her followers commented: "Better than ever," while another said: "Happiest birthday to my forever pepper potts," and a third added: "All respect. Happy Birthday, GP!"

Gwyneth marked her 50th with a solid gold photo

In a detailed write-up she posted ahead of the birthday, Gwyneth mulled over turning 50 and what it represented to her, describing how each of her parents reacted to hitting the milestone themselves.

"I am struck by how, for both of my parents, 50 seemed like a reckoning. For my mother, it was a culmination of the wonderous, the highs, the loves, the art. For my father, a culmination of sorrows," she stated.

Talking of accepting her age, she wrote: "A collection of marks and irregularities that dog-ear the chapters," she said, listing off graying hair, oven burns, the effects of pregnancy, and even the scars of a finger being smashed in a window long ago.

The actress shared a lengthy blog post detailing her emotions

"I accept the marks and the loosening skin, the wrinkles. I accept my body and let go of the need to be perfect, look perfect, defy gravity, defy logic, defy humanity. I accept my humanity."

