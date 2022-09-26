Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about daughter Apple leaving the family home The GOOP creator has a lot of milestones handy

Gwyneth Paltrow has a lot to look forward to as she awaits her milestone birthday on 27 September when she turns 50.

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare photo of stepdaughter in celebratory post

However, something recent that she wasn't excited about was seeing her oldest child, daughter Apple, leave the family home for college.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow rocks nude swimsuit in the shower

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the GOOP creator opened up about not only the process of running her multi-million dollar wellness empire, but balancing that with family life as well.

When asked how she felt about her 18-year-old's departure, she said: "Oh wow, that is…I know it sounds nuts, but it feels almost as profound as giving birth."

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare family photos – and her son looks so grown up!

The Marvel star also shared her thoughts on her amicable relationship with the father of her two children, Apple and Moses, Chris Martin.

"He's completely my family and I love him," she said. "He would do anything for him, I would do anything for him, we would do anything for our kids.

What does turning 50 look like to actress and wellness entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow? She talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about fame, family, and wellness. https://t.co/ToUeII7Xpd pic.twitter.com/wfcJhuTXgT — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) September 25, 2022

Gwyneth opened up about seeing her daughter leave for college

"We really did commit to wanting our children to be as unscathed by the divorce as possible."

Gwyneth elaborated more on her thoughts on the various changes happening in her life, primarily turning 50, with her latest blog post.

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow reveals how to get the 'ultimate body glow' as she rocks nude swimsuit

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow looks incredible stylish as she poses in bikini for gorgeous beach-side selfie

Alongside a photograph of her in a string bikini, jumping for joy in her garden, she opened up about the ways she wanted to see her life change.

"I would like to slow down. I would like to retreat a little bit. I would like to make my circle smaller," she listed off, talking even more about learning to calm herself down and open up more to her husband, Brad Falchuk.

The actress compared Apple's departure with giving birth

She ended by talking about her children, assuring them that they "are the greatest accomplishment of my life" while wishing for them to grow as old and wonder about the same things she did.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.