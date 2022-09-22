Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on turning 50 with eye-catching bikini photo The Marvel star had a lot to mull over

Gwyneth Paltrow is proof that getting older isn't always a bad thing, and took the time to share her thoughts on it alongside a new photo.

The actress posted a photograph of herself from her expansive garden, jumping for joy and extending her legs out as wide as they could go.

She was clad in nothing but a string bikini that emphasized the carefree mood of her leap, sharing a version of it in color with her blog.

In her detailed write-up, Gwyneth mulled over turning 50 and what it represented to her, describing how each of her parents reacted to hitting the milestone themselves.

"I am struck by how, for both of my parents, 50 seemed like a reckoning. For my mother, it was a culmination of the wonderous, the highs, the loves, the art. For my father, a culmination of sorrows," she stated.

Hitting the golden age on 27 September herself, she reflected on the way it had changed her body while her mind remained at peace.

Gwyneth shared a joyful bikini photo alongside her reflective blog

"A collection of marks and irregularities that dog-ear the chapters," she said, listing off graying hair, oven burns, the effects of pregnancy, and even the scars of a finger being smashed in a window long ago.

"I accept the marks and the loosening skin, the wrinkles. I accept my body and let go of the need to be perfect, look perfect, defy gravity, defy logic, defy humanity. I accept my humanity."

She also talked of learning to cope with mistakes made in the past and using them to better herself, then questioning what she wanted to do going forward.

"I would like to slow down. I would like to retreat a little bit. I would like to make my circle smaller," she listed off, talking even more about learning to calm herself down and open up more to her husband, Brad Falchuk.

The star mused on her relationship with her kids as well

She ended by talking about her children, Apple and Moses, assuring them that they "are the greatest accomplishment of my life" while wishing for them to grow as old and wonder the same things.

