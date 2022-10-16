Kate Garraway inundated with messages after touching upon 'struggle' in candid post The Good Morning Britain star opened up...

Kate Garraway has been having a challenging time recently, with her husband Derek Draper returning to hospital as he continues to struggle with the after-effects of his severe COVID-19 infection, which he contracted in March 2020.

She triumphed at the National Television Awards earlier in the week, however, with her most recent documentary about her husband Caring for Derek, and her social media followers have since been wishing her well.

The mum-of-two responded to one kind message on Sunday, offering a message of hope to anyone who was "struggling".

In an emotional tweet in response to kind words from a fan, the presenter wrote: "Thank you! I think you give me too much credit but it means so much to know you're thinking of us all.

"Sending love [heart emoji] to all those struggling this #Sunday." She continued: "Try to get some light on your face and air in your lungs and find a little moment of joy to treasure for yourself xxx."

The star was responding to a message from one of her followers, which read: "Simply said @kategarraway is the ultimate definition of an amazing loving wife and mother, the strength of & care towards her husband Derek is awesome. Hugs from the whole country, we all wish your husband well."

Kate posted an inspiring message

Kate's followers rushed to agree, with one sweetly commenting: "With 5 decades of experience of studying people, I can see how much love you have to give and that is seen in the care that you give to your Derek and to your children. Please take the compliments, love and care that you're offered. You deserve them all."

Another added: "Hope all goes well with Derek Kate, and hope he is home again with you all soon."

"You are truly amazing Kate and thoroughly deserved your award you're an inspiration to so many people xxx," wrote a third.

