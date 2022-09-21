Kate Garraway returns to work following 'mourning' with sweet message The star has been through a difficult time

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway shared that she has made her return to work following the Queen's death on Wednesday.

The mum-of-two took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a photo of herself in the studio at Smooth Radio.

She beamed as she wore a stunning black and white chevron-print wrap dress and black shoes, with her neat long blonde bob flowing almost to her shoulders.

The star's caption read: "Let's ease ourselves out of black & mourning with some gentle music… Join me now on @smoothradio. Dress @myleeneklass."

Kate has become known for putting a brave face on during very difficult situations, although last month she was moved to tears during an episode of the ITV breakfast show.

The presenter, who is a regular co-host on Good Morning Britain, was appearing alongside Robert Rinder when her recent National Television Award nomination came up.

The star posted to Instagram on Wednesday

Robert took the opportunity to praise Kate and speak about how proud he was of his colleague and her eye-opening documentary, Caring for Derek, which covered her husband Derek Draper's long health struggle after he was hospitalised with COVID-19.

The TV star and barrister began: "First of all, you are sunshine in human form… I just want to say more than anything else, you are a model of the possibility against a backdrop of darkness of being light in every sense."

Kate is married to former Labour party adviser Derek Draper

He continued: "I also want to say, I'm gonna use language my grandmother would use, I am kvelling, I am so proud of you today.

"Your amazing documentary Caring For Derek is being shortlisted for a National Television Award, and to use the platform you have for change, for authenticity just makes me proud to know you."

At this point, Robert and Kate were both clearly emotional as he added: "I'm not gonna cry but I am just very proud," to which Kate responded: "That's so lovely! I'm gonna cry myself!"

