GMB's Kate Garraway reveals reason why daughter Darcey attended NTAs last minute The star won an award for her documentary, Caring for Derek

Kate Garraway presented Good Morning Britain on Friday, just hours after winning a National Television Award for her documentary, Caring for Derek.

The presenter was praised by her fellow colleagues, Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins, with the duo admitting they were "thrilled" for the mother-of-two.

"We are thrilled to bits for Kate and the family, aren't we, Charlotte?" Ben asked his GMB co-presenter.

He added: "Thrilled to bits, we were hoping that we could show you the trophy, the National Television Award itself, however, Kate Garraway has lost it," he teased Kate.

Kate's daughter joined her onstage as she picked up the award

Defending herself, Kate was quick to clarify: "No I haven't lost it. I felt a bit awkward bringing it in, because it's a sensitive subject .. it was right there by the door and I thought, 'No, I don't want people to think I am showing off'."

Ben then admitted that they were trying to get the award to the studio, before conversation turned to Kate's incredible companion on the night, her and her husband Derek Draper's teenage daughter Darcey.

"It was incredibly emotional and a last minute thought to bring to Darcey because I found out I had a plus one, and it was really lovely because she's right there at home, as is Bill, he was bit young, and so for her to come…

Kate was reunited with her award later in the morning

"I just love the fact that she was so excited to be there and people kept asking her, 'Are you proud of your mum?' And she would say, 'Yes, and my dad.' Every single time, and I was like, 'Yes, that is absolutely what it's all about'."

She added: "It was wonderful to have her there."

Kate and Darcey sat together during the awards and the pair's shock reaction was caught on camera as Kate's documentary was announced as the winner.

Darcey could be seen mouthing "Oh my god," before joining her mother onstage.

The 55-year-old gave a passionate speech, saying: "I want to thank all of you, Pippa and Lucy, the incredible documentary maker who made a very difficult thing easier than it might have been and made it beautiful."

She then introduced her daughter Darcey and shared that Derek was "fighting" in hospital and that he would be returning home.

"I want to thank Derek for his incredible fighting spirit, I want to thank ITV for being so great to put something that is touched in all the incredible documentaries, we have a crisis of care in this country, we don't have a crisis of love," she finished.