Elizabeth Hurley hits the beach as she takes on very special role for son Damian The Bedazzled star gave it her all

Elizabeth Hurley is one doting mother, always willing to step up in support of her son Damian, and did so recently by employing some of her acting chops, too.

The star is making her next on-screen appearance in a project of her son's, a new short film that he has been working on and she will star in.

Damian shared glimpses of the project on social media, which he not only wrote, but is also directing, appearing in, and editing.

Several images he uploaded were stills from the movie, indicating that he and his mom would be sharing scenes together.

Elizabeth looked absolutely radiant as she flashed wistful gazes to the camera and sat by the beach in a green patterned halter-top dress that had been hiked up to her waist as her toned legs lay on the sand.

The 20-year-old rising star looked to be quite hard at work, and took to Instagram with a lengthy message to share his gratitude to his team and especially his mother.

Damian shared glimpses of his upcoming short film

"And that's a wrap on 'The Boy on the Beach'!! I started making shorts when I was eight, running around with a camcorder, begging my long-suffering family and friends to be in them," he wrote.

"12 years later, to be able to work with the brilliant crew at @msrmedia is genuinely a dream come true. To make this even more perfect, my crazily talented (and insanely kind) mother @ElizabethHurley1 (also the star of my first ever short in 2010) flew out to film.

"Huge thanks to everyone involved for going the extra mile with me, and a giant thank you to The Boss @philippe.martinez.producer."

He concluded with: "I put my all into this short (possibly overboard- writing/directing/acting/editing). Watch this space, lots more coming very soon x."

Elizabeth will star in her son's new project

Elizabeth sweetly responded with: "Your long suffering mother loves you," while one of his friends wrote: "So proud of you beautiful D… Available for a walk on part anytime my darling…" and Naomi Campbell dropped a slew of applause and heart emojis.

