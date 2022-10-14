Elizabeth Hurley looks fantastic in sparkly dress as reflects on iconic movie moment The British model has a fabulous sense of style

Elizabeth Hurley just never ages! The British model went on a trip down memory lane this week as she reminisced about one of her iconic film moments.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a gorgeous throwback photo of herself wearing a sparkly red gown accessorised with a gold crown, while in character in Bedazzled, where she played The Devil alongside Brendan Fraser, who played Elliott Richards.

In the caption, she wrote: "What a thrill to meet up with my old friend Brendan Fraser and see his brilliant new movie @thewhalemov. Brendan is one of the nicest men on earth. I have the best memories of shooting Bedazzled - a mere 22 years ago. He is superb in The Whale."

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley stuns as she lounges by the poolside

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You looked so amazing in that movie," while another wrote: "What a beautiful photo." A third added: "This is iconic."

The fantasy rom-com revolves around Brendan playing down on his luck Elliot, who receives an offer from the Devil, played by Elizabeth, to receive seven wishes in exchange for his soul.

The mom-of-one spoke about her experience working with him on Larry King Live back in 2000 and gave some behind-the-scenes intel on his personality. "I'd seen him in a couple things," she said.

Elizabeth Hurley looked amazing in a sparkly dress in her nostalgic post

"I'd seen him in 'George of the Jungle,' I'd seen him in 'Gods and Monsters,' you know, where he does these sort of big, fabulous, zany characters.

"In real life, he's pathologically shy. He's one of the nicest people I've ever met and really sort of the perfect person to play someone who you are there to torment and torture."

The Whale marks a major comeback for Brendan, who'd disappeared from the public eye for years and is making his big return.

Elizabeth Hurley has a fabulous sense of style

The Darren Aronofksy project has been racking up significant acclaim ever since its premiere at several film festivals.

Brendan and co-star Sadie Sink have received the most recognition, with many already touting the George of the Jungle star for the Oscar for Best Actor.

