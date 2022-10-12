Elizabeth Hurley looks amazing as she reunites with beloved co-star It's a blast from the past!

Elizabeth Hurley surely knows how to make quite the statement, and she did just that for a special screening of The Whale she attended.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley makes bold style statement in first appearance since Prince Harry lawsuit

She looked glamorous and effortless in a shimmering purple dress with an asymmetrical hem and a cinched waist.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley is red hot in low-cut dress slashed to the navel

It showed off a bit of skin with a low neckline, but Elizabeth kept things covered up with longer sleeves, her hair falling in loose waves over her shoulders, and felt boots.

The actress was joined by her son Damian as they met up with the film's cast and crew, primarily the lead and her former co-star Brendan Fraser.

MORE: Exclusive: Elizabeth Hurley reveals enormous sadness over grandmother’s breast cancer battle

The two starred together in the cult classic 2000 film Bedazzled, one of her later roles that garnered her some of the most praise of her career.

The fantasy rom-com revolves around Brendan playing down on his luck Elliot, who receives an offer from the Devil, played by Elizabeth, to receive seven wishes in exchange for his soul.

Elizabeth reunited with Brendan at a special screening of The Whale

The mom-of-one spoke about her experience working with him on Larry King Live back in 2000 and gave some behind-the-scenes intel on his personality.

"I'd seen him in a couple things," she said. "I'd seen him in 'George of the Jungle,' I'd seen him in 'Gods and Monsters,' you know, where he does these sort of big, fabulous, zany characters.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley shares heartbreaking truth behind sad family loss

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley has a full-blown Barbie moment in boldest sequin suit and heels

"In real life, he's pathologically shy. He's one of the nicest people I've ever met and really sort of the perfect person to play someone who you are there to torment and torture."

The Whale marks a major comeback for Brendan, who'd disappeared from the public eye for years and is making his big return.

The two starred together in 2000's Bedazzled

The Darren Aronofksy project has been racking up significant acclaim ever since its premiere at several film festivals. Brendan and co-star Sadie Sink have received the most recognition, with many already touting the George of the Jungle star for the Oscar for Best Actor.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.