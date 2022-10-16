Hailey Bieber debuts redheaded look in time for Halloween - fans react The color seriously suits her

Spooky season is upon us, and Hailey Bieber appears more than ready to transform herself just in time for Halloween.

The star has been having fun switching up her look this October, and her latest is quite the hair transformation.

Though seemingly a wig, after garnering nearly two million likes, fans sent a clear message about making the change more permanent.

Hailey took to Instagram to reveal she is the latest to partake in the popular trend of going red, sharing a slew of sultry pictures posing in a bright red wig.

The first snap sees her in a cropped white tank top leaning over a chair, with some make-up products including even some of her own Rhode skincare line seen in the background.

The model opted for red all the way, and for her make-up, she had a copper-hued smokey eye and a bright red lip, which she made extra glossy courtesy of her own Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment, which is always sold out.

The color really suits her

"Having a lil too much fun," she wrote in her caption alongside bat and ghost emojis, and fans were quick to approve of her version of fun.

They took to the comments section to flood it with compliments, with Paris Hilton writing a heart-eyes emoji, and Khloe Kardashian commenting: "Red is stunning on you."

The star appears more than ready for Halloween

Some of her fans also wrote: "Oh no she didn't," and: "Omg that color looks so good on you," as well as: "AAAAAAHH you're the queen of Halloween," plus another fan wrote: "It's giving spice girls."

It's not the first slew of photos she shares of herself getting in the Halloween spirit, as just days before she received yet another round of nearly two million likes for posing in a striped red crop top accessorized with a tall witch hat, as she announced: "SPOOKY SEASON COMMENCE."

