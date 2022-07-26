Selena Gomez wows in ethereal sheer nude gown for extravagant 30th birthday party

Selena Gomez pulled out all the stops for her lavish 30th birthday party at the weekend and she certainly didn't hold back when it came to her choice of outfit.

Dressed to the nines, the former Disney star slipped into an ornate, statement pink Versace gown embellished with delicate beaded tassels.

Her designer floor-length dress featured swathes of sheer fabric that hugged her figure in all the right places. Complete with elegant ruching, her Versace number moreover included a front thigh-high split for added drama.

Selena completed her outfit with a nude manicure, gem-encrusted hoop earrings, and a pair of metallic strappy heels. As for makeup, the global star opted for lashings of mascara, a flash of bronzer and a bold nude lip. She finished off her look by styling her glossy raven tresses into a sleek ponytail.

Selena looked sensational in her sheer gown

Sharing the outfit details with her 338 million Instagram followers, Selena simply captioned her snaps: "Thank you @versace @kateyoung @laurenjeworski @hungvango @marissa.marino @tombachik."

Her fans inundated the comment section with an abundance of kind messages, with one writing: "SLAYENA! This look is everything" while a second penned: "You look absolutely stunning Sel!!!"

Stunned by her appearance, a third noted: "I'm lost for words. OH MY GOD" and a fourth added: "AHHH a real-life queen."

The actress mused about her twenties

In a separate post, the hitmaker penned a sweet message reflecting on her twenties. Alongside a pair of stunning black and white images, Selena wrote: "My twenties were a journey through good, hard, and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today… I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you."

She concluded by saying: "After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30. Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here's to another decade! Love you all inside and out so much it hurts!"

