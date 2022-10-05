Kelly Clarkson dazzles in glamorous waist-cinching look

Kelly Clarkson's fans are so excited to have her back after her long vacation and the look that she just served alongside Gwen Stefani was well worth the wait!

The gorgeous 40-year-old may have spent the summer relaxing on her Montana ranch, but she dressed up and looked incredible for her latest appearance as host of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday. Kelly wore a little black dress with the most flattering waist-cinching belt. The wide patent black leather belt featured a gold chain and unique buckle design, making the overall look a real showstopper.

Kelly accessorized with two gold chains, metallic nail polish and a hint of sparkly lipstick – the mother of two was radiant.

Kelly looked fantastic in her black and gold ensemble

As soon Kelly's guest on the show, Gwen Stefani who had chatted all things The Voice, posted a photo of the smiling pair on Instagram, fans rushed to comment on the upbeat post which read: "Thank u so much 4 having me @kellyclarksonshow This season of @nbcthevoice might just be the best one yet."

Fans immediately spotted how "absolutely gorgeous" they looked together. One fan reached out to Kelly, writing: "Kelly, you are amazing, sweet, heartwarming, funny and down to Earth!!! I'm pretty sure I'm in love!!!"

Fans appreciated the full look as Kelly posed with Melissa Villaseñor

Kelly posted another photo on her Kelly Clarkson Show Instagram account for her 1.2 million followers where another fan commented on how "beautiful" she looked.

Meanwhile, a third fan pleaded: "Omg we need a duet with Gwen and Kelly please."

Kelly's tulle skirt at the premier of the show is a fan favorite

Kelly has been busy filming season four of her hit daytime talk show, and with the show's return has come the return of her fabulous looks as well. The host took to Instagram last month to round up all of the outfits she wore during her first week back and bravely asked fans to discuss which of her styles was their favorite in the comments section.

The voluminous black tulle skirt that she wore for the show's premiere was a clear hit – and once again Kelly looked great!

