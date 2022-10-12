Kelly Clarkson makes return to The Voice as coach panel experiences big shake-up Season 23 is going to be a big one!

The Voice season 22 is currently chugging through, as the contestants who made it through the blind auditions now battle it out.

However, the show has already set its sights on the upcoming 23rd season, revealing the panel of coaches featuring some returnees and some new faces.

Chief among them, of course, is veteran coach Blake Shelton, and joining him will be returning coach Kelly Clarkson, who took a break for the current season to focus on family and her talk show.

With them will be two new coaches, those being Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper, making their first appearances on the competition show.

The news was announced on social media via a photograph that tagged the four, and fans quickly began flooding the comments section with enthusiastic responses.

The big reveal came after the sad announcement that Blake will be leaving the show after 12 years following season 23.

Kelly will return to The Voice for the 23rd season

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season," he wrote in a statement.

"It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.

He continued to express his gratitude to those he's worked with over the years, saying: "I've made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one of my coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani.

"I have to give a huge shout out to the singers - the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach."

Blake announced that the show's upcoming installment will be his last

"Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams. Could not happen without you."

