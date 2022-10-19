Alex Rodriguez holds hands with new love, fitness star Jac Cordeiro

Alex Rodriguez is ready to move on. Weeks after ending his romance with Kathryne Padgett the former baseball player has been pictured with a new love.

Alex and Jac Cordeiro were seen shopping together on Beverly Hills' iconic Rodeo Drive, with Jac rocking white wide-leg pants and a cropped knit tank in salmon pink. In pictures shared by Daily Mail, Jac paired the look with a longline cream cardigan and sandals, with a pair of $100 Prada sunglasses and a $1410 Louis Vuitton bag.

Jac is a fitness influencer and mom-of-two; the 42-year-old is a former nurse and Alex is reportedly "very happy'' and "enjoying' getting to know Jac.

Her Instagram profile reveals that she is a "fitness expert" and "lifestyle Transformation Specialist". As well as videos from the gym, she shares photoshoots and pictures from her home life alongside inspirational hashtags.

Alex was engaged to Jennifer Lopez for several years, and the pair lived in Miami with their blended family. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," Jennifer said at the time of their split in 2021.

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

JLo then moved on drastically, with the singer rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck. The happy couple have since tied the knot, announcing their surprise wedding in July 2022.

Alex began dating fitness star Kathryne with the pair going public in January 2022 at a Green Bay Packers game.

The 47-year-old sports star shares daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, with whom he remains on good terms - and has even joined her, along with her husband Angel and their daughter on holiday in recent years so that their daughters can spend time with both their parents.