Alex Rodriguez raises eyebrows as he breaks silence on Jennifer Lopez wedding day The former couple split in 2021

Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram on Saturday – the same day that his ex Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck in a second wedding ceremony.

And fans noticed a surprising coincidence in the baseball star's post.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry in Las Vegas

Alex shared a snapshot showing him dressed all in denim, teamed with brown shoes and a matching belt. He can be seen texting on his phone as he rests his feet up on his desk.

A short time later, he shared a clip showing him documenting details of his outfit – and that's when his followers spotted the link to his ex.

Alex took to Instagram on Saturday - Jennifer's wedding day

A-Rod revealed that both his jeans and his shirt came from Ralph Lauren – the same designer who created Jennifer's spectacular wedding dress.

Photos from Saturday's ceremony show bride Jennifer at the couple's $8.9million Georgia home rocking a jaw-dropping couture gown designed by Ralph Lauren with features including flutter sleeves, a chic open back , and a floor-sweeping skirt adorned with tiered rouging.

Fans noted that he was largely dressed in Ralph Lauren

To finish her glamorous bridal look, JLo accessorized her perfect ensemble with a cascading floor-length veil that featured an ivory headband.

Jennifer and Alex started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019. They were forced to postpone their wedding day in 2020 due to the pandemic – but in April 2021 announced their separation.

Jennifer and Alex started dating in 2017

At the time, they said in a joint statement via Today: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

They ended their engagement in April 2021

In a later interview with ET Online, Alex spoke fondly about their romance. "I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much," he said.

"And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'

"So, I'm in a great place. I'm so grateful for where God and the light has really put me, and I'm really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing."

